Van Wert Police blotter 7/27-8/2/2025

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 27 – Corbin J. Cornelius was arrested for receiving stolen property. The arrest was made in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Sunday, July 27 – a fight was reported in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, July 27 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Sunday, July 27 – arrested Jose Willis on an outstanding warrant while in the 400 block of E. Third St.

Monday, July 28 – arrested and charged Barbara Nickles, 66, of Van Wert for vehicular assault and negligent assault after a private property accident in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, July 28 – a report was made in reference to a domestic incident in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Monday, July 28 – a report was made in reference to a domestic incident in the 200 block of S. Tyler St.

Monday, July 28 – arrested a juvenile, 13, on two counts of domestic violence in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Monday, July 28 – a report was made in reference to a possible assault in the 500 block of S. Vine St.

Monday, July 28 – a driver’s license was turned in to the Van Wert Police Department.

Tuesday, July 29 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 400 block of George St.

Wednesday, July 30 – a vehicle was towed from the 500 block of N. Race St. due to an ordinance violation.

Wednesday, July 30 – arrested Roy Densel Jr. on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, July 30 – a motor vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of E. Main St. and Cherry St.

Wednesday, July 30 – officers took a report for criminal trespass in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, July 30 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 200 block of Gleason Ave.

Wednesday, July 30 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Daniel St.

Thursday, July 31 – a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was taken in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Thursday, July 31 – arrested Robert Johnson for driving without a valid operator’s license after a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Washington St. and E. Second St.

Thursday, July 31 – arrested Kendra Keesler and Brandon Potter on outstanding warrants in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, July 31 – officers stopped a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on N. Washington St. The driver fled the stop but was later identified.

Friday, August 1 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Saturday, August 2 – a traffic stop was initiated on a truck doing donuts in the parking lot of LifeHouse Church.