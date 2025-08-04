VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/1/2025

Friday, August 1, 2025

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert City Police Department.

7:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of loose dogs.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of juveniles being reckless on a dirt bike.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio in York Township for a report of loose sheep.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of breaking and entering and theft.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on East Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who had fallen.

11:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.