VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/1/2025
Friday, August 1, 2025
12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert City Police Department.
7:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.
10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of a loose dog.
10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of loose dogs.
12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of juveniles being reckless on a dirt bike.
12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio in York Township for a report of loose sheep.
12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
1:26 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.
2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of breaking and entering and theft.
2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.
3:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.
3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on East Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who had fallen.
11:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.
11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.
POSTED: 08/04/25 at 8:39 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement