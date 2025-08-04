VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/2/2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025

3:14 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:57 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject.

9:08 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain and shallow breathing.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies, along with Scott Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a subject disposing of kittens along the roadway.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:46 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a subject having a seizure.

4:09 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a subject who had fallen from a ladder.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles on minibikes.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

5:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject with back pain.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rhoades Mill Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose dogs.