VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/3/2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025

1:10 a.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township. The report was unfounded and was discovered to have been caused by a phone that fell off a vehicle.

1:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Augustine Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an unruly juvenile.

4:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of an assault.

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:50 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Township for a report of theft of stop signs.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.