VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/4/2025

Monday, August 4, 2025

12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint about parking junk vehicles.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious person.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Mendon Road in York Township. A 2023 Mercedes Metris driven by Chrystal McFadden of Lima was westbound on Jonestown Western Road and was approaching Mendon Road at a stop sign, but didn’t stop and went through the intersection. The vehicle then went off the west side of Mendon Road and struck two guide wires to utility poles. This caused the top of a pole to snap and bring down power lines into the intersection. The vehicle continued in a circular motion and came to rest just south of where the guide wires were. McFadden indicated that the brakes went out. She was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS. CERT, Hague Towing, and Midwest Electric assisted on the scene.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Euclid Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:32 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell and has no feeling in their legs.

10:28 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having chest pain and difficulty breathing.