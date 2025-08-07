New bank branch to open this month

VW independent staff/submitted information

Officials at First Federal of Van Wert have announced Monday, August 18 as the date the bank’s second location will open its doors for business.

The branch is located at 820 N. Washington St. and will offer the same banking products and services that are offered at First Federal’s Fox Road location, plus some new technology to better serve customers.

First Federal of Van Wert will open its second location on Monday, August 18.

“The employees and board are thrilled with the branch and what it will provide for our community,” said Brian Renner, President/CEO at First Federal. “We are excited for this chapter in the long history of First Federal.”

First Federal will hold a private preview for invited guests on Friday, August 15. There will be an open house for all community members from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, August 16, followed by normal business hours grand opening day on August 18. Light refreshments will provided by Convoy Road Coffee Roasters.

“As a local community bank, we believe in the future of Van Wert,” Renner said. “By opening a second branch location, we are showing our commitment to the community that we want to see Van Wert thrive.”

“We are excited to continue to invest in Van Wert,” Administrative Officer Terra Bonifas added. “The Van Wert community remains our priority as we continue to grow and offer an easier and more convenient banking experience for our customers.”

First Federal was first organized on January 9, 1893. In 1997, the back moved to its Fox Road location. In 2021, the institution added on to the Fox Road branch while also remodeling the interior to better assist customers.