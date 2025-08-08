VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/6/2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

1:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check the report of a juvenile walking along the roadway. The female juvenile was located; contact was made with the parents, who picked up the juvenile.

8:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bent Brook Drive in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Alspach Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of dogs.

2:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject having complications from a non-recent fall.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless operation.

6:33 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had passed out.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of subjects spray painting the road.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to speak with a resident in reference to fraud.

9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to deliver a message to a resident.

10:04 p.m. -Deputies responded to an area of Green Street in the Village of Willshire to check an open 911 call.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.