VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/6/2025
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
1:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check the report of a juvenile walking along the roadway. The female juvenile was located; contact was made with the parents, who picked up the juvenile.
8:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bent Brook Drive in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Alspach Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of dogs.
2:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject having complications from a non-recent fall.
4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.
5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless operation.
6:33 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had passed out.
6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of subjects spray painting the road.
9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to speak with a resident in reference to fraud.
9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to deliver a message to a resident.
10:04 p.m. -Deputies responded to an area of Green Street in the Village of Willshire to check an open 911 call.
10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
