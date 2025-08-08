VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/7/2025

Thursday, August 7, 2025

12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to check the area for lost property.

5:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs being aggressive.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence, a third degree felony, and strangulation. Lowery Irby, 37, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a resident.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence, a third degree felony, and strangulation, a fourth degree felony. Anthony Matthew Oliver, 30, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township to stand by as peace officers.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township to recover property that was found in the roadway.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that a motorcycle was parked and was struck by a white pickup truck that had left the scene.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of juveniles riding a 4-wheel ATV on the streets and sidewalks.

9:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.