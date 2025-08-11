Van Wert Police blotter 8/3-8/8/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 3 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 11000 block of Ohio 118.

Sunday, August 3 – a miscellaneous report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, August 3 – officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, August 4 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Daniel St.

Monday, August 4 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, August 4 – a report was taken for telecommunications harassment in the 100 block of Daniel St.

Monday, August 4 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of S. Jefferson St.

Tuesday, August 5 – at the intersection of W. Main St. and Burt St., a vehicle driver failed to comply with the signal of a police officer. The incident remains under investigation.

Tuesday, August 5 – a theft was reported in the 400 block of Center St.

Wednesday, August 6 – a menacing incident was reported in the 400 block of S. Harrison St.

Wednesday, August 6 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, August 6 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1000 block of Prospect Ave.

Wednesday, August 6 – a menacing report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, August 6 – arrested Ruth A. Caldwell on a warrant in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Thursday, August 7 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, August 7 – a report for criminal trespassing was taken in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Thursday, August 7 – a bicycle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Prospect Ave.

Thursday, August 7 – two vehicles were towed due to expired Ohio registration, one from the 300 block of N. Chestnut St., the other from the 400 block of N. Chestnut St.

Thursday, August 7 – a PNC Bank debit card was turned into the police department.

Friday, August 8 – suspected drugs were recovered in the 100 block of S. Chestnut St.

Friday, August 8 – criminal damaging and domestic violence were reported in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, August 8 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 600 block of Cable St.

Friday, August 8 – charged Marcus Phillip Miller, 63, of Van Wert with theft after an investigation into an incident in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Friday, August 8 – the police department handled an animal complaint in the 400 block of S. Tyler St.