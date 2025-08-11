VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/10/2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025

1:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Louth Road in Jennings Township for a report of criminal damage.

5:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a stolen four-wheel ATV. The vehicle stolen was a 2012 Honda Rancher 420, green in color.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leitner Road in Union Township for a report of an abandoned ATV in a ditch.

9:25 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with severe back pain.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jones Hughes Road in York Township for a report of a stray dog.

1:48 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for an automated fire alarm.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle stalled on the railroad.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of harassment.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject having difficulty breathing.