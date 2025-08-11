VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/9/2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of three loose dogs.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township for a report of dumped trash.

11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a baseboard heater sparking.

12”07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of subjects on a go-kart.

3:35 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with some bleeding.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Toyota Highlander driven by Ronald Shale of Willshire Township was traveling southbound on Convoy Heller Road near Kreischer Road. He drove off the east side of the roadway, struck a street sign and then drove through a bean field. Shale continued driving and came to a stop on the west side of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of harassment.

5:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for an automated fire alarm.

7:17 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for an unknown problem.