VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/8/2025

Friday, August 8, 2025

1:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of McClerry Road in Ridge Township for a report of a male subject sitting in the ditch. It was found that the Van Wert Police Department was looking for the subject due to charges from an earlier incident of domestic violence in the City of Van Wert. Ryan L Schaadt, 40, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Route 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A unspecified vehicle turned onto Wren Landeck Road from the north and struck an overhead utility cable believed to be Spectrum and pulled it down. The vehicle left the scene, maybe not knowing it occurred.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2009 Isuzu driven by Jairo Lopez of Indiana was driving a box truck northbound on U.S. 127. Due to the heavy traffic for the 127 yard sales, he swerved to avoid the parked cars along the road. A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nicholas Disbro, struck the driver’s side of the box truck. Both vehicles were driven from the scene, and no injuries were reported.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose aggressive dogs.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy and Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject not breathing.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:39 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject weak and sick.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.