VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/11/2025

Monday, August 11, 2025

3:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a subject who could be in crisis at another location.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of theft.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Jeremy James Cole, 34, of Mercer County, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Upperman Road in Washington Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

3:29 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject with severe back pain.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a report of an injured deer.

1606 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of criminal damage.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thistlewood Court in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of reckless driving on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township. The vehicle was located on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for driving while under the influence. Dennis Roy Line, 66, of Van Wert was transported and left with family. He will appear in court on a later date.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies, along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS, responded to a trail located off Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of an ATV crash. A Can-Am 1000R driven by Clayton Drummond of Celina was traveling through the Willshire trails with one occupant. The ATV was traveling northbound on the trail, then turned northwest on the trails and made a sharp turn, causing him to roll the ATV. Drummond was not injured but the occupant, Terry Miller of Celina, received injuries and was transported to Ohio Health by Wren EMS and was then transferred by Samaritan Helicopter to Parkview Hospital. The ATV received minor damage and was in functional condition. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on the scene.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Fourth Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.