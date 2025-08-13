Chiles joins Van Wert Counseling Offices

Van Wert Counseling Offices is pleased to welcome Megan Chiles, MSW, LISW, to its clinical team.

Megan began her career in social work in 2021 and has been providing therapy services since, working with children, adolescents, and adults in a variety of settings, including schools, crisis intervention, and outpatient care.

Megan Chiles

Megan uses a warm, empathetic, and strengths-based approach. She believes in creating a safe and collaborative therapeutic space where healing, growth, and insight can flourish. Her clinical practice integrates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mindfulness strategies, and Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART)—a trauma-informed modality designed to help clients process and resolve distressing experiences quickly and effectively.

Megan holds a Bachelor of Social Work from Huntington University and a Master of Social Work from The Ohio State University. She is passionate about helping others build stronger relationships and develop tools for long-term emotional wellness.

Van Wert Counseling Offices looks forward to the positive impact Megan will have on clients and the local community.