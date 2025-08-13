VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/12/2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a possible car fire.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.