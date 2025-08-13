VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/12/2025
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.
6:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a possible car fire.
10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.
11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.
1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.
9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
POSTED: 08/13/25 at 7:56 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement