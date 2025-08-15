VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/14/2025

Thursday, August 14, 2025

12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Clay in Washington Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress.

12:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress.

4:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of theft.

4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of an item falling from the sky. Deputies located a cluster of balloons in a field.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress. The subject was transported for further evaluation.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to the area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fort Recovery Road in the Village of Willshire to check an open line 911 call.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that had fallen.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris on the roadway.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with residents from Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.