Van Wert Police blotter 8/10-8/16/25
Van Wert Police
Sunday, August 10 – a theft report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.
Sunday, August 10 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.
Monday, August 11 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.
Monday, August 11 – a loose dog was reported.
Tuesday, August 12 – arrested a juvenile for underage consumption and underage possession.
Tuesday, August 12 – a criminal trespassing and theft report was taken in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.
Tuesday, August 12 – a traffic stop was conducted on S. Washington St. near South Ave.
Tuesday, August 12 – arrested Ernie Ginter for domestic violence in the 800 block of W. Main St.
Wednesday, August 13 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.
Wednesday, August 13 – arrested Makenna Suever on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.
Wednesday, August 13 – a report of a nuisance property was made in the 400 block of S. Shannon St.
Wednesday, August 13 – a fight was reported in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.
Wednesday, August 13 – a welfare check was conducted in the 400 block of N. Franklin St.
Thursday, August 14 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.
Thursday, August 14 – arrested Adam Partin, 32, for felony domestic violence in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.
Thursday, August 14 – a found property report was taken in the 200 block of N. Franklin St.
Thursday, August 14 – charged Tabitha L. Mace, 43, of Maysville, Kentucky with disorderly conduct and open container while in the 1300 block of W. Main St.
Friday, August 15 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.
Friday, August 15 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of N. Race St.
Friday, August 15 – arrested Lonnie Cole for OVI.
Friday, August 15 – arrested Gabriel M. Jones, 18, on an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.
Saturday, August 16 – arrested Olivia A.E. Hanson, 29, on an active warrant from Bellefontaine Municipal Court. She was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and obstructing official business. The arrest was made in the 100 block of S. Shannon St.
Saturday, August 16 – charged Kevin Alan Keirns, 37, of Van Wert with OVI while in the 1200 block of W. Main St.
POSTED: 08/18/25 at 12:25 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement