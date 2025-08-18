Van Wert Police blotter 8/10-8/16/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 10 – a theft report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, August 10 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Monday, August 11 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.

Monday, August 11 – a loose dog was reported.

Tuesday, August 12 – arrested a juvenile for underage consumption and underage possession.

Tuesday, August 12 – a criminal trespassing and theft report was taken in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, August 12 – a traffic stop was conducted on S. Washington St. near South Ave.

Tuesday, August 12 – arrested Ernie Ginter for domestic violence in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, August 13 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Wednesday, August 13 – arrested Makenna Suever on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, August 13 – a report of a nuisance property was made in the 400 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, August 13 – a fight was reported in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, August 13 – a welfare check was conducted in the 400 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, August 14 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, August 14 – arrested Adam Partin, 32, for felony domestic violence in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Thursday, August 14 – a found property report was taken in the 200 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, August 14 – charged Tabitha L. Mace, 43, of Maysville, Kentucky with disorderly conduct and open container while in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Friday, August 15 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, August 15 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of N. Race St.

Friday, August 15 – arrested Lonnie Cole for OVI.

Friday, August 15 – arrested Gabriel M. Jones, 18, on an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, August 16 – arrested Olivia A.E. Hanson, 29, on an active warrant from Bellefontaine Municipal Court. She was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and obstructing official business. The arrest was made in the 100 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, August 16 – charged Kevin Alan Keirns, 37, of Van Wert with OVI while in the 1200 block of W. Main St.