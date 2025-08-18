VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/15/2025

Friday, August 15, 2025

12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

1:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Grant Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert City Police Department.

5:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

6:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a deceased person. No foul play is suspected.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a report of criminal damage.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a report of identity fraud.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a civil dispute.

7:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of Ohio 114 to assist Paulding County EMS.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of domestic violence.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Nabarun Sarkar of Cincinnati was traveling northbound on Liberty Union Rd, approaching the intersection of U.S. 224. A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Colette Spridgeon of Van Wert was traveling eastbound on U.S. 224 approaching the intersection of Liberty Union and U.S. 224. Sarkar failed to yield at the stop sign at Liberty Union and U.S. 224 and proceeded to pull out in front of Spridgeon, causing a collision and disabling damage to both vehicles. Sarkar and a passenger claimed no injury. Spridgeon claimed a back injury but was not transported by EMS. A family member later transported her to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Hague Towing and Superior Collision assisted on scene.