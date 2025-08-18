VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/16/2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025

2:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of counterfeit money.

6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a report of identity theft.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a fence in the roadway.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Williams Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a violation of a protection order.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a report of a mailbox being damaged.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Grant Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Wren to check a 911 call.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.