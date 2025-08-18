VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/17/2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025

8:56 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Overholt Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township for a report of trash being dumped.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose pony.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.