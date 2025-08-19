VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/18/2025

Monday, August 18, 2025

12:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located in Mercer County.

2:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Susan Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

1:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Archer Street in the Village of Ohio City for a medical alarm.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 116 in Ridge Township. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Eldonna Wagonrod of Ohio City was stopped at a stop sign on Mendon Road just before Ohio 116. Wagonrod began driving northbound through the intersection, then collided with a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Mark Williamson of Van Wert, who was traveling westbound on Ohio 116 with no traffic control devices. Williamson sustained minor injuries and was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Middle Point EMS. Wagonrod had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Middle Point EMS. Wagonrod received a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way. Hague Towing, 2A’s Towing, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on scene.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with abdominal and back pain.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a report of an unruly juvenile.