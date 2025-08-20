108th Gymanfa Ganu coming up

VENEDOCIA — Salem Presbyterian Church of Venedocia will be celebrating a longtime community event with its 108th Gymanfa Ganu promptly at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 31.

The first Salem Presbyterian Gymanfa Ganu was held in 1915. Unfortunately, the pandemic cancelled two years of the annual celebration in 2020 and 2021. Historically held on the Sunday before Labor Day each year, people travel from many different states to renew friendships and to participate in the singing. To hear the grand old Welsh hymns sung in four-part harmony by a large and very enthusiastic congregation is quite inspiring.

Mr. Truman Littler, will be the director this year. He also directed in 2024 and was welcomed back. Originally from Oil City, Pennsylvania, Truman is now in his fourth year as choir director at Elida Middle School where he teaches over 190 students in grades 6-8. In addition to teaching, he coaches track & field and serves on the school’s PBIS committee. He is also on the marching band staff at Bath High School.

He holds a bachelor of music degree from Youngstown State University. Previously, he held the position of assistant conductor with the Stambaugh Chorus of Youngstown, including a notable performance at Carnegie Hall. He is a member of the Lima Symphony Chorus, Trinity Chancel Choir and the 4Praising Quartet. He is also involved with the Lima Encore Theatre. His professional affiliations include the Ohio Music Education Association, American Choral Directors Association, and Ohio Association of Track & Cross-Country Coaches.

Among locally rooted musicians, Connie O’Neill will once again be returning as the organist for the evening’s celebration. Connie was raised in Salem Presbyterian Church, she is an accomplished musician and has participated in many past Gymanfa.

Special music for the 2025 Gymanfa Ganu will be the chancel choir from Van Wert’s First Presbyterian Church, directed by Gregory Pysh. The choir will be performing two special numbers. One of the pieces was written by Haydn Morgan in 1958, who had his roots in Venedocia and went on to compose several pieces during his accomplished music career. The song he composed for a special dedication at Van Wert Presbyterian church is titled, “Blessed Are They”. The choir will also perform, “O Come to the Savior” composed by Eric Whitacre with lyrics by Frederick Faber, and adapted by Greg Pysh.

All are welcome to attend and enjoy an evening of great singing and fellowship.

Salem Presbyterian Church is located at 15240 Main St., Ohio 116 in Venedocia.