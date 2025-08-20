VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/19/2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

2:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of breaking and entering.

2:38 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on McConnell Road in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a loose cow.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a suspicious person.

1:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a complaint of trespassing.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of criminal damage.

3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the Pleasant Township for a loose dog.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Ohio City about a concern for the welfare of animals in the Village of Willshire.

6:35 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with back pain.

7:51 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township with low blood pressure and chest pain.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

9:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to check the welfare of residents.