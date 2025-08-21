VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/20/2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

1:19 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire, responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a car fire.

1:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

1:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a subject who had fallen in the roadway.

7:53 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Masters Road in Jennings Township for a subject who fell.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of two loose dogs.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Morgan Road in Jennings Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two small children outside alone.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Kyle W. Coble, 40, Willshire, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of theft from property located in Pleasant Township.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in York Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a dog bite that had occurred at a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of two loose dogs.

8:23 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Venedocia Saint Mary’s Road in Jennings Township for a report of a loose dog.