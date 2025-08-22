VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/21/2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025

6:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Hoffman Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.

7:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Venedocia Saint Mary’s Road in York Township for a report of a stray dog.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2009 Buick Lucerne driven by Chloe Murphy of Jackson Township was southbound on Hoaglin Center Rd. A 2022 Toyota Camry driven by Doyle Line of Hoaglin Township was stopped in traffic at a stop sign. Murphy’s vehicle bumped into the rear of Line’s car. No damage was visible to the exterior of the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Peter Collins Road in Pleasant Township for an automated message from an iPhone of a possible crash. Nothing was located.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Union Township. A 2003 Harley Davidson VRSC driven by Lyndsay Drake of Convoy was traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway and lost control, crossing the center line and going off the left side of the roadway. No injuries were reported. 2A’s Towing assisted at the scene.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Scott in reference to an unruly juvenile.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of dogs.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a report of theft.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist from the City of Van Wert to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township.