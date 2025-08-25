Van Wert Police blotter 8/17-8/24/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 17 – a welfare check was conducted on a female in the 100 block of E. First St.

Monday, August 18 – a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of S. Fulton St. During the check, it was found that a domestic incident had occurred.

Wednesday, August 20 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of S. Fulton St.

Wednesday, August 20 – a 14-foot tracker boat was removed from a property in the 400 block of S. Franklin St. due to an ordinance violation.

Wednesday, August 20 – identity fraud was reported in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Thursday, August 21 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, August 21 – the police department took a report for telecommunications harassment in the 200 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, August 21 – suspected drugs were found in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Thursday, August 21 – arrested Adam Dwayne Partin, 32, of Van Wert for a probation violation while in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Friday, August 22 – a counterfeit bill was collected in the 600 block of W. Main St.

Friday, August 22 – a report of trespassing was taken in the 300 block of N. Wayne St.

Friday, August 22 – a parking violation occurred in the 800 block of Leeson Ave.

Friday, August 22 – a found property report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, August 23 – arrested Eleazar Rodriguez Jr. for OVI during a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Saturday, August 23 – arrested Brian Robinson, 46, on a warrant.

Saturday, August 23 – an assault report was taken in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, August 24 – a miscellaneous report was taken in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive.