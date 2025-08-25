VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/22/2025

Friday, August 22, 2025

12:30 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:35 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:13 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fainted.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to remove debris from the road.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of fraud.

1:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Delphos EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a subject with neck and back pain.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a wooded area in Pleasant Township, located west of North Washington Street, for a complaint of trespassing.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of theft from a vehicle.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of an injured deer.

4:05 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire, responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible structure fire.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Guilford Road in York Township for a report of a stray dog.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a deceased person. No foul play is suspected.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.