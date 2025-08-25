VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/23/2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025

1:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert City Police Department.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Paulding County for a probation violation. Drew Alan Ducheney, 29, of York Township, was transported to Scott and turned over to the Paulding County Sheriff.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a report of theft.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for fourth degree felony grand theft, fifth degree felony theft, and forgery. Heather Lynn Book, 39, of Ada, was transported from the Paulding County Jail to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Garden Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for an automatic iPhone notification of a possible crash. No incident was located.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove debris.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of ATVs racing down the streets.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a stray dog.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject needing assistance getting up off the floor.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Waller Road in Tully Township for a report of a loose dog.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Center Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a raccoon. No injuries were reported.