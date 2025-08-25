VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/24/2025

1:38 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a subject having cardiac issues.

4:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

5:16 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had previously fallen.

6:58 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2009 Dodge 1500 driven by Thomas E. Anderson of Middle Point was eastbound and was negotiating a curve on Ohio 116 west of the intersection of Poe Road. Anderson went off the right side of the roadway and struck a power pole on the passenger side of the truck. The force of the impact turned the truck to face southbound in the field. The power pole was broken, and a live power wire was lying on the roof of the truck. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Both individuals denied injuries and were checked out by Middle Point EMS. Anderson was issued a citation for failure to control and for a seat belt violation.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a dog bite.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

7:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.