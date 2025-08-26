VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/25/2025

Monday, August 25, 2025

8:50 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident reporting a stolen bicycle from a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Clime Street in the City of Delphos to check the welfare of a dog.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fife Road in Union Township to stand by as peace officers.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of harassment.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of theft.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies investigated a report of a traffic violation involving a stopped school bus on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:28 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling very weak and having severe pain.

11:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fainted and fell.