VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/25/2025
Monday, August 25, 2025
8:50 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident reporting a stolen bicycle from a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City.
8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of reckless driving.
9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Clime Street in the City of Delphos to check the welfare of a dog.
10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fife Road in Union Township to stand by as peace officers.
11:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.
1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of harassment.
2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of theft.
2:55 p.m. – Deputies investigated a report of a traffic violation involving a stopped school bus on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township.
3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
6:28 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling very weak and having severe pain.
11:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fainted and fell.
POSTED: 08/26/25 at 10:27 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement