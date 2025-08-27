Donations sought for fire victims

VW independent staff/submitted information

Last Friday, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Van Wert Fire Department at a house fire on John Brown Rd.. After meeting with the family it was determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.



Please include Case No. 9077 with your donation to ensure it is distributed to the correct family.

Adult male: pants 34/30, shirts XL, shoes 12, coats 2XL

Adult male: pants 29/30, shirts M, shoes 9, coats L

Adult female: pants L, shirts L, shoes 9, coats L

Minor male: pants 12-18 months, shirts 12-18 months, coats 18 months

Donations for the fire victims should be taken to Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include Case 9077 in the memo. Donations can also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include Case No. 9077 in the donation note.