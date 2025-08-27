VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/26/2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

1:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a stray dog.

5:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of breaking and entering.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Lynn Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Harrison Baptist Cemetery.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to check the welfare of residents.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to recover property that was located.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a citizen for a complaint of violation of a protection order at a location on Bellis Road in Washington Township.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a traffic hazard being caused by a semi-truck trying to back out on the highway.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Corbin Cornelius, 24, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of trespassing and suspicious activity.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

10:39 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.