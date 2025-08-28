VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/27/2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

3:42 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2006 silver Buick Lacrosse driven by Chandler Lawrence of Fort Wayne was westbound on U.S. 30 near Feasby Wisener when he drove off the side of the roadway into the median. His car struck a turnaround strip in the median before coming to rest on the other side of the turnaround and sustained disabling damage. Lawrence was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Convoy EMS with a possible injury. The car was towed from the scene by 2 A’s Towing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on the scene.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a complaint of vandalism to a concession trailer.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of a loose dog. The owner of the dog was located and charged with failure to confine. Christopher Kuhlman was issued a summons to appear in court.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a complaint of vandalism to a tent.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies, along with Wren, Willshire, Ohio City, and Convoy Fire Departments, responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 105 Washington Street in the Village of Wren. Decatur and Preble Fire from Adams County, Indiana, also responded to the scene. CERT assisted on scene.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a complaint of theft.

12:17 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a civil complaint stemming from a private property motor vehicle crash that had occurred on May 30, 2025.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brandon D. Zuppardo, 37, of Pleasant Township, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

5:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residential fire alarm on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township.

6:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject who had fallen.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to recover property.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence. Eric Alan Braun, 54, of Ohio City, was arrested on a fourth degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a female in the ditch.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Archer Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of harassment.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.