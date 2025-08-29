VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/28/2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025

12:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

3:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

6:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with a laceration.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ethan William Bear, 24, of Lima, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to Wright Cemetery in Jennings Township.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Eric Alan Braun, 54, of Ohio City, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:57 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 near Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township. The vehicle involved was a 2021 Toyota Rav4 driven by Elizabeth Kubala of Pennsylvania. The subject drove off the roadway, striking a sign. No injuries were reported.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in reference to a possible offender violating registration requirements.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a dog.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of an occupied vehicle off the roadway.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a complaint of harassment.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.