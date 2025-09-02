Van Wert Police blotter 8/24-8/30/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 24 – arrested Heather R. Ratliff for open container while in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, August 24 – a parking ticket was issued in the 600 block of N. Walnut St.

Sunday, August 24 – an arrest was made for underage consumption.

Monday, August 25 – a burglary report was taken in the 400 block of S. Tyler St.

Monday, August 25 – officers assisted the Van Wert Fire Department in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, August 26 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, August 26 – officers handled a menacing incident in the 100 block of Blaine St.

Tuesday, August 26 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of Webster Ave.

Tuesday, August 26 – criminal damaging was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, August 26 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

Tuesday, August 26 – officers responded to a female not conscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Pratt St.

Wednesday, August 27 – an abandoned vehicle was located in the 500 block of Gordon Ave.

Wednesday, August 27 – charged a girl, 16, with menacing after a report was taken in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, August 27 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, August 27 – a report of disorderly conduct was taken in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, August 28 – an assault report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, August 28 – arrested Nathan D. Wapplehhorst Sr. on an outstanding warrant in the 700 bloc kof Glenn St.

Thursday, August 28 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, August 28 – a report was taken for disorderly conduct that occurred near S. Wall St. and Woodland Ave.

Thursday, August 28 – arrested Sierra L. Thatcher for obstructing official business and on an outstanding warrant from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 400 block of St. Franklin St.

Friday, August 29 – officers executed a search warrant at 175 Crestwood Drive.

Friday, August 29 – a menacing report was taken in the 200 block of S. Race St.

Friday, August 29 – an animal complaint was received in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Friday, August 29 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, August 30 – arrested Nikki L. Hall in the 900 block of Elm St. for a probation violation.

Saturday, August 30 – the theft of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Blaine St.