VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/29/2025

Friday, August 29, 2025

4:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of suspicious activity.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for an automated iPhone message of a possible crash. The accident was unfounded.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a complaint of trespassing.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of four ducks and one chicken that had been killed.

12:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of criminal mischief.

12:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert to a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for two loose dogs that had killed some chickens on Zook Road.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose dogs.

4:39 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had passed out and fallen.

5:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on felony charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs. Ashley Nichole McCarthy, 42, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:38 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with back pain.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Flager Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a resident.