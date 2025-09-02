VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/30/2025
Saturday, August 30, 2025
1:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
3:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of suspicious activity.
7:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hughes Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.
7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for an open line 911 call.
8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a Location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a complaint of harassment.
3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.
4:34 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.
4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of an unruly juvenile.
8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of residents.
9:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject who had fallen.
9:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject with a laceration.
11:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with low blood pressure.
