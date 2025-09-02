VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/30/2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025

1:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

3:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of suspicious activity.

7:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hughes Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for an open line 911 call.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a Location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a complaint of harassment.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of an unruly juvenile.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of residents.

9:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject who had fallen.

9:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject with a laceration.

11:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with low blood pressure.