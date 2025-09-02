VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/31/2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:14 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a subject having a seizure.

3:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Course Road in Washington Township for a report of fraud.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Clifford Beach of Marietta, Georgia, was traveling westbound on Ohio 116, approaching the intersection of Mendon Road, and struck a 2019 Honda CRV driven by Kysen Hire of Van Wert. Hire was northbound on Mendon Road and failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection. Occupants in his car were treated at the scene by Middle Point EMS.

10:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of suspicious activity.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.