VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/1/2025

Monday, September 1, 2025

1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle in the wrong lanes of travel.

7:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:37 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of telecommunications harassment.