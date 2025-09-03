VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/2/2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of an occupied disabled semi-truck in the roadway.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Bredeick Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a loose dog.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious person.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose cow in the road.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a report of counterfeit money.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of fraud.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

5:23 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a report of a residential structure fire at 406 West Market Street in the Village of Rockford.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a stray dog.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of trespassing.

6:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

7:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a trash fire inside a barn.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Sheradin Rae Conrad, 35, of Paulding, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.