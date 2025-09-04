VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/3/2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

2:32 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from High Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of fraud.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Clay Street in the City of Delphos for a report of an abandoned dog.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

10:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having cardiac issues.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of theft.

2:33 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject in severe pain.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

8:10 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a subject who fell.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.

11:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an open door at a residence on Mendon Road in York Township.