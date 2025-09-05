Leland Smith Insurance makes donation

VW independent staff/submitted information

Leland Smith Insurance Services has teamed up with Goodville Mutual Casualty Company to make a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choice, Westwood Behavioral Health Center, in recognition and support of the ongoing and significant efforts of Westwood Behavioral to make a positive, lasting impact on the health and well-being of families in the Van Wert, Mercer, and Paulding counties.

Westwood Behavioral Health Center, is a private, non-profit whose mission is to provide a comprehensive continuum of behavioral health care services. These are provided through prevention, intervention, counseling, case management and referrals to appropriate levels of service in a client-centered environment, in a manner that enhances the quality of life and promotes human dignity.

“We believe that some of the conditions we address are preventable and that all are treatable with the appropriate support services and support systems,” Leland Smith Insurance Services said in a press release. “The Center continuously strivesto evaluate, improve, and maintain the quality of client care, in anticipation of changing community needs.”

Pictured from left to right are LSI Amy Amstutz, Goodville Mutual Nick Manson, LSI April Korte, Westwood Behavioral Mark Spieles, LSI Kirsten Forwerck. Photo submitted

We’re grateful to Goodville for helping us raise awareness of this local, charitable organization and shine a light on how these critical services benefit our local community,” said Randy Myers, Agency Founder, Leland Smith Insurance Services.

Established in 1984, Leland Smith Insurance Services has grown from a single entity to a large agency with small agency values comprising many branches. Based in Ohio, our operating license also covers insurance services in Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. At Leland Smith offers a wide range of insurance services covering home, auto, life, farm, business, senior products, long-term care, and disability.

Founded in 1926 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Goodville Mutual insures homes, autos, farms, commercial businesses, and churches in eight states. Goodville Mutual makes its products available to members through professional independent insurance agents.

