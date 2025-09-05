VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/4/2025

Thursday, September 4, 2025

5:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash with no injury reported.

6:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fife Road in Union Township to stand by as peace officers.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a utility pole fire on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township until the power company arrived.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township for a report of an abandoned motorcycle in the ditch.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in Washington Township for a report of a low-hanging utility line.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Sheradin Rae Conrad, 35. of Paulding, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Adam Dwayne Partin, 32, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 BMW X5 driven by Kyle Bronson of Pleasant Township was westbound on Middle Point Road just east of Jennings Road and was slowing for traffic ahead. A 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Seth Brant of Ridge Township, failed to see Bronson’s car slow down struck the rear end of the car. No injuries were reported. The BMW was driven from the scene, while Brant’s car was towed from the scene by Superior Collision.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of a ditch fire on Ohio 116 in York Township.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of subjects being chased by a loose dog.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Priddy Road in York Township to stand by as peace officers while subjects retrieved property.

7:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of a utility pole fire.

10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.