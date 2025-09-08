Van Wert Police blotter 8/31-9/6/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 31 – officers responded to an accident at the intersection of N. Washington St. and U.S. 30.

Sunday, August 31 – arrested Blake B. Grenzebach for driving without a valid operator’s license after an accident in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Monday, September 1 – a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle in the 400 block of N. Franklin St. However, the vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement.

Monday, September 1 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Monday, September 1 – arrested Nicholas Fitzsimmons on warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made near E. Main St. and S. Chestnut St.

Monday, September 1 – a found debit card was turned into the police department.

Tuesday, September 2 – took a report for menacing in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Tuesday, September 2 – arrested Brandon Craig on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, September 2 – arrested Sheridan Conrad on a warrant.

Wednesday, September 3 – a protection order violation was reported in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Thursday, September 4 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Boyd Ave.

Thursday, September 4 – suspected drugs were located in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Thursday, September 4 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Thursday, September 4 – a theft report was taken in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, September 4 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, September 4 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 400 block of S. Vine St.

Friday, September 5 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 400 block of S. Vine St.

Friday, September 5 – officers located an intoxicated juvenile at Franklin Park.

Friday, September 5 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, September 6 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

Saturday, September 6 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 300 block of E. Central Ave.

Saturday, September 6 – a vehicle accident report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, September 6 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.