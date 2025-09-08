Van Wert Police blotter 8/31-9/6/25
Van Wert Police
Sunday, August 31 – officers responded to an accident at the intersection of N. Washington St. and U.S. 30.
Sunday, August 31 – arrested Blake B. Grenzebach for driving without a valid operator’s license after an accident in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.
Monday, September 1 – a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle in the 400 block of N. Franklin St. However, the vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement.
Monday, September 1 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 700 block of W. Main St.
Monday, September 1 – arrested Nicholas Fitzsimmons on warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made near E. Main St. and S. Chestnut St.
Monday, September 1 – a found debit card was turned into the police department.
Tuesday, September 2 – took a report for menacing in the 900 block of Glenn St.
Tuesday, September 2 – arrested Brandon Craig on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court in the 200 block of N. Washington St.
Tuesday, September 2 – arrested Sheridan Conrad on a warrant.
Wednesday, September 3 – a protection order violation was reported in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.
Thursday, September 4 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Boyd Ave.
Thursday, September 4 – suspected drugs were located in the 300 block of Frothingham St.
Thursday, September 4 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.
Thursday, September 4 – a theft report was taken in the 800 block of Fox Rd.
Thursday, September 4 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 100 block of Fox Rd.
Thursday, September 4 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 400 block of S. Vine St.
Friday, September 5 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 400 block of S. Vine St.
Friday, September 5 – officers located an intoxicated juvenile at Franklin Park.
Friday, September 5 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 700 block of N. Washington St.
Saturday, September 6 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.
Saturday, September 6 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 300 block of E. Central Ave.
Saturday, September 6 – a vehicle accident report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.
Saturday, September 6 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.
