VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/5/2025

Friday, September 5, 2025

1:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.

1:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

2:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Central Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of disorderly conduct.

6:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bowers Road in Union Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of theft.

4:35 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Route 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Haley Rettig of Liberty Township was southbound on Liberty-Union Road, then began to make a left-hand turn when it was struck by a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Hilton Collier of Bethel, who was southbound and struck the side of the Tahoe. The Camry then left the roadway and struck a large boulder and sustained heavy front end damage, completely disabling it. The Tahoe sustained minor damage to the front driver’s side area of the vehicle. Both vehicles were towed by Hague Towing. No injuries were reported.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Ridge Township for a report of two juveniles standing on the overpass of U.S. 30.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in reference to a civil dispute over property at a location on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious vehicle at a vacant residence.

9:18 p.m. – Dispatched Deputies and Convoy EMS to a medical alarm at a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township.