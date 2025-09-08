VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/6/2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025

2:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two juveniles on bicycles that were difficult to see.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a complaint of trespassing.

12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of a loose dog.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fife Road in Union Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of reckless driving.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked along the roadway.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a stray dog.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of breaking and entering.