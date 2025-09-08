VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/7/2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of unruly juveniles.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in Washington Township for a report of trespassing.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. David D. Drake, 53, of Ohio City, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rosalie Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a subject who appeared to be in distress. The subject was located and transported for further evaluation and treatment.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of three loose horses.