More than 50 Take 5 Car Washes sold

Submitted information

Tsunami Express Car Wash announced on Tuesday it has closed the acquisition of 53 Take 5 Car Wash locations, including one in Van Wert, from Whistle Express Car Wash, marking a major step forward in Tsunami’s Midwest expansion strategy. With this acquisition, Tsunami Express grows its operations to 74 locations across nine states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.



“These locations are a strong fit for our growth strategy,” said Chris Schuldt, CEO of Tsunami Express Car Wash. “They expand our footprint into high‑priority markets and allow us to quickly introduce our premium Tsunami experience to new communities.”



As part of the acquisition, Tsunami Express will rebrand all acquired locations and invest in its signature Tsunami CleanTech experience including best-in-class equipment, premium amenities and enhanced member experience.