VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/8/2025

Monday, September 8, 2025

2:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dutch John Road in Union Township.

8:23 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a resident on Green Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.

6:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject feeling weak and disoriented.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject being disorderly.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of breaking and entering and theft.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.

11:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.