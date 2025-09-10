VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/9/2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

4:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

8:15 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Zachariah B. Williams, 40, of Toledo, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape, first degree felonies; two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies, and six counts of gross sexual imposition, all third degree felonies. David Lowe, 31, of Sturgis, Michigan, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:21 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject not responding appropriately.

12:37 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of four dogs that were released in the area.

3:04 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain and difficulty breathing.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. A 2017 GMC Terrain driven by Andrea Hartung of Cridersville was westbound on Lincoln Highway when she failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by Gregory Monroe of Van Wert. Monroe was traveling north on U.S. 224 when Hartung struck the vehicle on the passenger side, causing it to roll over. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Monroe was taken from the scene with possible serious injuries by Van Wert EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.